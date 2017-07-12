Conor McGregor: ‘There’s a Lot of Fear in The Boxing Community’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Conor McGregor smells fear among the boxing community.

On Aug. 26, McGregor will compete against Floyd Mayweather in a “super fight.” The boxing match will air live on Showtime pay-per-view. Yesterday (July 11), the first press conference involving “Notorious” and “Money” took place.

After the presser, McGregor spoke with the media. He said he was happy the boxing world is on edge (via MMAJunkie.com):

“No one knows what’s coming, and that’s why there’s a lot of fear in the boxing community and in his camp. They don’t know what to expect. I’m going to come out a lot different.’ I am fighting. He’s boxing. The two worlds collide.’’

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder went on to say that Mayweather doesn’t know what’s coming to him on fight night.

“He’s got to be scared, right? Until you’ve seen the traditional martial arts style against a flat-footed style like boxing, you can’t compare. I have the footwork advantage by a mile.’’

Conor McGregor

