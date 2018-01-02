Conor McGregor to Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I Slaughter Your Pets, Wear Them As Coats’

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor appears to be ready to get back into action.

McGregor took note of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s win – and subsequent comments he made – on social media over the past couple of days, taking aim at the unbeaten contender.

“Notorious” also stated “That Dagestani (Nurmagomedov) was dog shit the other night you’s are all nuts. Game full of sloppy bums asking to be slept. Pay me my worth and Kings back.”

It also seems as if McGregor is content with being the “super villain” of MMA, embracing the role:

