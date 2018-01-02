Conor McGregor to Khabib Nurmagomedov: ‘I Slaughter Your Pets, Wear Them As Coats’

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor appears to be ready to get back into action.

McGregor took note of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s win – and subsequent comments he made – on social media over the past couple of days, taking aim at the unbeaten contender.

I slaughter your pets and wear them as coats. And I only wear them once. https://t.co/5IMAc3ysgN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 2, 2018

“Notorious” also stated “That Dagestani (Nurmagomedov) was dog shit the other night you’s are all nuts. Game full of sloppy bums asking to be slept. Pay me my worth and Kings back.”

Truly truly truly get on your fucking knees and beg me. Otherwise I don't give a bollox.

My whiskey is out this year and thats Diddy bread. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 1, 2018

And that's Diddy bread on top of already Diddy bread. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 1, 2018

Now get your Diddy's out and beg. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 1, 2018

It also seems as if McGregor is content with being the “super villain” of MMA, embracing the role: