Conor McGregor Fires Back at the UFC: You Will ‘Strip Me of Nothing’

Conor McGregor offered a fiery and expletive filled response to the news that the UFC would be stripping him of the lightweight title at UFC 223 on Saturday night

Conor McGregor isn’t giving up his title without a fight.

Following Wednesday’s news that the UFC planned to strip McGregor of his lightweight championship the moment Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway step into the cage together at UFC 223, the 29-year old Irish superstar responded with a venomous post aimed at the promotion.

While UFC president Dana White claims that McGregor has known for quite some time that his title being stripped was a real possibility considering he hasn’t fought inside the Octagon since Nov. 2016, his response didn’t exactly come across as friendly.

“You’s’ll strip me of nothing,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. You’s do nothing c–ts”.

Now McGregor’s reaction probably shouldn’t be all that surprising no matter what White said publicly about his conversations on this subject previously.

McGregor was the first ever simultaneous two division champion in UFC history but the promotion took away one of those belts within a month of holding dual titles. Once McGregor was no longer the featherweight champion, he began taking routine shots at both Jose Aldo and eventually Max Holloway, who held the title after he left the division.

Now McGregor will be forced to watch Nurmagomedov and Holloway compete for the undisputed championship on Saturday night with the winner being declared lightweight champion.

As far as McGregor returning to reclaim his turf, White said on Wednesday that he ‘100-percent’ guarantees the biggest box office draw in the sport will return to the UFC before the end of the year.

Now the question remains will Conor McGregor return to battle either Nurmagomedov or Holloway or will he turn his attention to a more lucrative fight against Floyd Mayweather or Nate Diaz?