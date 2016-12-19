Conor McGregor To Undergo Brain Scan In 2017 According To SBG Coach John Kavanagh

It looks like two-weight UFC World Champion Conor McGregor may be undergoing brain scan in 2017.

SBG Head Coach and longtime trainer and friend of “The Notorious” Irish mega-star, John Kavanagh, released a statement today announcing all SBG fighters will be undergoing brain scans next year.

From Kavanagh’s official Facebook page:

“For 2017 ALL SBG fighters, both Amateur and Professional will be getting a one off brain scan to make sure there’s no underlying issues that would preclude them from competing. It is not yet a requirement to get this done to compete on shows but it will be a requirement to represent SBG. “Take 100 random people and scan them and a small percentage will have an issue that would stop them competing. This is not from training in MMA, or any other sport but could be genetic or from some illness when young. Either way we’re lucky in Ireland that SAFE MMA Ireland have secured scans for just €150 to give athletes peace of mind they are clear for training/competing. “I would strongly advise all Irish based fighters, Pro or Am to take advantage of this great offer. Details can be found here https://safemma.org/2016/12/17/safe-mma-ireland-secures-e150125-brain-mris-for-amateur-mma-competitors/

