Conor McGregor is ‘Looking Forward to a Trilogy Fight’ With Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor has stated that he is very much open to the idea of a deciding fight with Nate Diaz, in a tweet posted on Monday.

Despite McGregor’s intentions of facing Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing bout at some point later in the year, the Dubliner has echoed the post-UFC 202 sentiments of both himself and Diaz: a trilogy fight will happen.

Conor McGregor bounced back from his UFC 196 submission defeat with the tightest of decision victories at UFC 202, called for the third fight between the two at 155-pounds, rather than at welterweight.

“The Notorious” took to Twitter on Monday, confirming that he was keen on the decider, but indicated that the fight would not happen immediately:

“This is amazing video of a great chapter in my career,” said McGregor.” I look forward to the trilogy fight down the road. It was a hell of a fight! Enjoy

I look forward to the trilogy fight down the road. It was a hell of a fight!Enjoy 👊 https://t.co/13VQNufJNo — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 27, 2017

The video he was referencing was a UFC/Fox Sports collaboration filmed around the time of UFC 202.

With an expected bout with the boxing legend seemingly up next for the UFC lightweight champion, fans can only hope that a title fight showdown with Diaz will follow soon after.