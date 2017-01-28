Report: Conor McGregor Turns Down Offer to Appear at WrestleMania

It’s common knowledge that Conor McGregor is in demand.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder has gone beyond just being a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter. He is an attraction that has been highly sought after in Hollywood, talk shows, magazines, and commercials.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is no exception.

Sources close to The Sun recently claimed an offer had been made to “Notorious” for a WrestleMania appearance on April 2. The champion declined:

“WWE has made no secret of its desire to do something with Conor McGregor and there were talks between the two parties about this year. Because he’s taking time off from the UFC, there was a talk about doing something at this year’s Wrestlemania in April, but it wasn’t to be despite a hefty offer.”

Late last year, rumors surfaced of Conor McGregor appearing at the Royal Rumble tomorrow night (Jan. 29). If this latest report is true, you can rule that out. On top of that, McGregor is in Manchester today for a live pay-per-view interview with Ariel Helwani beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

McGregor ruffled the feathers of many WWE superstars when he blasted most of the roster last Summer. Many of the WWE performers returned shade to “Mystic Mac” and poked fun at his size.

Conor McGregor didn’t stop firing shots there. About a week after bashing the WWE talent, he called John Cena a “failed Mr. Olympia.” Cena is the top babyface in the company. For those not privy to wrestling entertainment terms, a “babyface” is a performer who plays the role of a good guy.

While McGregor may have ripped the WWE, that doesn’t change the fact that he’s a huge draw. WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent, Triple H expressed interest in bringing McGregor to the squared circle.

McGregor’s manager Audie Atlar responded to Triple H by saying his fighter was willing to “entertain” an offer from the WWE. Bad blood aside, Atlar thinks it all comes down to dollars and cents.

While “Notorious” isn’t shy about his opinions on the WWE product, he’s always shown respect for WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. In fact, the “McGregor Walk” is a variation of McMahon’s “Billionaire Strut.”