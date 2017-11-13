Conor McGregor Tweets & Deletes Response to Cage-Jumping Incident

Conor McGregor has been fairly quiet in the aftermath of his unexpected appearance inside the cage at Bellator 187 on Friday night

The UFC lightweight champion hopped the fence of the cage following what he believed what a knockout victory for teammate Charlie Ward in Dublin.

An animated and fired up McGregor rushed towards Ward to congratulate him before being pushed away by referee Marc Goddard. The Dubliner, clearly upset with Goddard, then rushed towards him before being held back from the official and leaving the cage by his own accord. “The Notorious” then shouted back towards the referee and attempted to enter the cage again, slapping an official and causing a pretty crazy scene inside Dublin’s 3 Arena.

While the UFC has remained tight-lipped over the incident there is an expectation that the 29-year-old will receive at least some sort of punishment for his actions.

McGregor, clearly upset by the media’s reaction to his exploits, took to Twitter on Monday morning to respond to those he feels have judged him without knowing the full extent of what happened on Friday night before swiftly deleting the tweet altogether: