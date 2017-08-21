Conor McGregor May Take UFC & Cage Warriors Belts to Ring

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor may walk out to battle against Floyd Mayweather Jr. with his five UFC and Cage Warriors belts in tow

McGregor’s father, Tony, took to Instagram to confirm that his son had requested the straps to be delivered to his training HQ in Las Vegas.

McGregor held both the featherweight and lightweight championships in the European Cage Warriors prior to capturing the interim and unified featherweight title before making history by taking Eddie Alvarez’s 155-pound strap last year.

Received an official communique from the McGregor camp,deep in the Nevada desert,the Champ champ has requested his belts be flown to him in USA……..Roger that affirmative. A post shared by Tony Mcgregor (@mcgregortony) on Aug 20, 2017 at 11:33am PDT

“Received an official communique from the McGregor cam, deep in the Nevada desert,” Tony McGregor wrote on Instagram. “The champ-champ has requested his belts be flown to him in USA. Roger that.”