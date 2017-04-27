Conor McGregor: ‘Understanding One Style of Fighting is Simply Not Enough’

It’s obvious that Conor McGregor prefers to utilize all of his weapons when it comes to fighting.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder is known for his pinpoint accuracy when it comes to striking, but his game goes beyond that. McGregor has developed strong takedown defense, kicking, and a ground game.

Many believe “Notorious” will be at a disadvantage if he takes on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring. At that point, McGregor doesn’t have access to all that is in his arsenal. In a recent Instagram post, the 155-pound ruler explained why being unrestricted is the best form of fighting: