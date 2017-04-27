Conor McGregor: ‘Understanding One Style of Fighting is Simply Not Enough’

It’s obvious that Conor McGregor prefers to utilize all of his weapons when it comes to fighting.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder is known for his pinpoint accuracy when it comes to striking, but his game goes beyond that. McGregor has developed strong takedown defense, kicking, and a ground game.

Many believe “Notorious” will be at a disadvantage if he takes on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring. At that point, McGregor doesn’t have access to all that is in his arsenal. In a recent Instagram post, the 155-pound ruler explained why being unrestricted is the best form of fighting:

“Myself and SBG Charlestown have been working together on unrestricted, unarmed fighting, since we (were) kids. Not much will change when I fight under the famed, yet very limited, Queensbury rules. No disrespect to single discipline fighters, from boxing to kicking to grappling, just know that understanding one style of fighting is simply not enough. You are lying to yourself. You are easily dismantled in a true fight. A fight with no rules to protect you. In a straight fight, you do not possess enough tools to keep you alive. You will be dismantled and killed. Like the late, great Bruce Lee once said: ‘When you are talking about fighting, as it is, with no rules, well then baby, you’d better train every part of your body.’

