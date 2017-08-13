Conor McGregor Unimpressed With “Canelo” & Golovkin

By
Adam Haynes
-

Ahead of his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26, Conor McGregor discussed his favorite boxers in the sport at present

Unsurprisingly, names such as Muhammad Ali, Prince Naseem Hamed, and Roy Jones Jr. were checked by the UFC lightweight champion.

McGregor has never been known to praise opponents in his time fighting under the UFC banner, yet did also state that he was a fan of Floyd Mayweather Jr. protege, Gervonta Davis.

The Irishman also spent some time discussing what he believes are two of the most talented boxers in the game, Guillermo Rigondeaux and Vasyl Lomachenko and the frustration felt in failing to see them square off.

“The Notorious”, while discussing his admiration for the aforementioned, also took a swipe at Gennady Golovkin and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Both men have been critical of the Mayweather vs. McGregor bout since the fight was confirmed recently. According to McGregor, he is unimpressed with both men, who will finally go head to head in the much-anticipated bout in September:

“Boxing is a crazy game. There’s so much at play in the boxing game,” said McGregor. “It’s a great game. Who else in today’s game? Canelo and Golovkin; I’m not too much of a fan of either of those. I think Canelo is a little bit stuck, a little bit flat on his feet. When I was watching footage of him, I just see him getting peppered. He has no feet under him. Golovkin came into camp for this preparation badly out of shape. In looking at him badly out of shape at Big Bear, and I just see a drained individual. Although they’re supposed to be up there as well, I don’t believe they really are. I like the lighter guys: Lomachenko and Rigondeaux is a fight I really want to see,” McGregor concluded.

