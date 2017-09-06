Conor McGregor Unlikely to Return to UFC in 2017 Says Coach Kavanagh

Fans hoping to see Conor McGregor defend his UFC lightweight championship may have to wait until next year, according to John Kavanagh

McGregor spent the majority of 2017 preparing for his lucrative boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas month.

According to speculation, the 29-year-old bagged in excess of $100 million from that bout and looks likely to take some time out to enjoy the fruits of his labor. SBG Ireland founder and head coach of McGregor, John Kavanagh, recently admitted to the42.ie on Wednesday that fans should not hold their breath for a return in 2017 for “The Notorious”:

“It’s probably a little late in the day to realistically expect another fight before the end of the year because even after this hiatus is over, a lot goes into the planning and execution of a training camp at our level,” wrote the SBG Ireland founder. “I find it hard to envisage another fight in 2017.”

On the flip side, Kavanagh was keen to point out that McGregor’s ‘unpredictable’ nature means that a fight before the end of the year could not be completely ruled out:

“Then again, knowing Conor, I could get a text message tonight telling me otherwise,” he wrote. “He’s difficult to predict, which is one of the many reasons why he’s so fascinating.”