Conor McGregor Urges 50 Cent to Wear a Bra

Conor McGregor had some interesting advice for 50 Cent on International Women’s Day.

McGregor has gotten involved in a bit of a beef with 50 Cent. Despite using the rapper’s “I Get Money” song at UFC 205 back in Nov. 2016, McGregor wasn’t thrilled with 50 Cent’s friendship with Floyd Mayweather. In the buildup to McGregor vs. Mayweather, the “Notorious” one yelled “50 Cent’s a bi*ch.”

Months later, 50 Cent was asked about how he thought McGregor fared against Mayweather. In a video that has since been deleted, 50 Cent said McGregor is “talented for a white boy.” He then went on to say that African Americans have superior genes.

The Response

It didn’t take long for McGregor to respond on Instagram:

The mixed martial arts world awaits the undisputed UFC lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov on April 7. The bout will headline UFC 223 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. It remains to be seen whether or not McGregor will take on the winner. UFC president Dana White recently revealed that McGregor will be stripped of his 155-pound gold.

Sound of in the comments below. Is Conor McGregor wasting his time with these celebrity encounters?