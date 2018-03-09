Conor McGregor Urges 50 Cent to Wear a Bra

Conor McGregor had some interesting advice for 50 Cent on International Women’s Day.
McGregor has gotten involved in a bit of a beef with 50 Cent. Despite using the rapper’s “I Get Money” song at UFC 205 back in Nov. 2016, McGregor wasn’t thrilled with 50 Cent’s friendship with Floyd Mayweather. In the buildup to McGregor vs. Mayweather, the “Notorious” one yelled “50 Cent’s a bi*ch.”
Months later, 50 Cent was asked about how he thought McGregor fared against Mayweather. In a video that has since been deleted, 50 Cent said McGregor is “talented for a white boy.” He then went on to say that African Americans have superior genes.
The Response
It didn’t take long for McGregor to respond on Instagram:
Happy international Women's day everyone! Get your tits out for the lads ladies. We love you ❤ Superior genes my big ballsack mate. I am made of granite. You need a bra. You jabbed up fool. Hahahaha you should have stayed quiet and promoted that fight for me on the free like you did. But you just kept going with them fucking memes. Your 50, 50. 50 years old. Fuck off. It's all love tho fifty serious, you are a mad bastard, but we still proper love a few of your tunes over on this side of the world. I even blasted one of them on the free walking into madison square garden to take one of my belts. It was called I run New York.
The mixed martial arts world awaits the undisputed UFC lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov on April 7. The bout will headline UFC 223 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. It remains to be seen whether or not McGregor will take on the winner. UFC president Dana White recently revealed that McGregor will be stripped of his 155-pound gold.
Sound of in the comments below. Is Conor McGregor wasting his time with these celebrity encounters?