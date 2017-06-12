Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Booked For Aug. 26?

Could Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather be imminent?

Mayweather Promotions have penciled in a boxing event for Aug. 26 inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The planned event was revealed on the Nevada State Athletic Commission’s (NSAC) calendar.

It’s possible that this isn’t for McGregor vs. Mayweather as the event is set to be televised on Showtime. It’s hard to believe a bout of this magnitude won’t be aired live on pay-per-view (PPV). On the flip side, Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez is set for PPV just a few weeks later.

The timing is interesting, however. “Notorious” recently teased a big announcement on his Twitter account.