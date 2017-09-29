Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Breaks All-Time Boxing Record for Betting

The money-spinning boxing bout between “The Notorious” and “Money” smashed the record which was previously set by Mayweather’s 2015 bout against Manny Pacquaio

While the bout was expected to break records right, left and center, it appears that, in terms of pay-per-view buys, it underperformed.

While those numbers are yet to be made official, the expected tally is somewhere around the 4.4 million mark. In terms of money placed on bets, however, Mayweather vs. McGregor did exceptionally well.

According to VSIN, Nevada state’s Gaming Control Board have confirmed that approximately $65 million was placed on the bout, eclipsing the previous record set by Mayweather vs. Pacquaio in 2015 ($50 million).

“We estimated — from the books we talked to, and that was about 90 percent of the books — there was in excess of $62 million wagered on that fight,” Michael Lawton, Senior Research Analyst for the Nevada Gaming Control Board stated.

It appears that one of the driving factors behind the success in betting markets was McGregor’s odds as a significant underdog, something which was an unusual occurrence in recent years.