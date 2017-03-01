Conor McGregor vs. Georges St-Pierre Was ‘Not Even Close’ to Happening

Apparently a super fight between Conor McGregor and Georges St-Pierre was never on the table.

St-Pierre will return to the Octagon later this year. He’ll go one-on-one with Michael Bisping for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title. UFC President Dana White made the announcement earlier today (March 1).

Before the bout was made official, many had speculated who “Rush’s” opponent would be in his return fight. While Bisping was rumored, Anderson Silva and McGregor were also names that fans had in mind.

While a match-up between two proven draws may have been enticing for UFC owners WME-IMG, it was never discussed. White said St-Pierre’s mission was to challenge “The Count” for the 185-pound gold (via MMAJunkie.com):

“(We were) not even close (to making a fight between McGregor and St-Pierre). Georges said he could make 155 pounds. But let’s be honest here – everyone wants to take a shot at Michael Bisping. They think he’s beatable, and obviously Georges St-Pierre is no different. So he’s going to step up and try to take his 185-pound title.”

A date has not been set for St-Pierre’s return. Meanwhile, “Notorious” may keep a close eye on UFC 209 this Saturday night (March 4). Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will compete for the interim lightweight championship.