Report: David Haye vs. Jimi Manuwa on Conor McGregor vs. Mayweather Undercard in The Works

Former heavyweight world champion David Haye claims he is speaking to both the UFC and Manuwa’s management about a possible bout on the Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Jr. undercard.

In news that will certainly be of surprise to some, Britain’s David Haye has claimed that UFC officials have reached out to him in an effort to schedule a boxing bout with Jimi Manuwa on the undercard of the “Billion-Dollar Fight”.

UFC light-heavyweight Jimi Manuwa had called out Haye following a devastating first-round knockout over Corey Anderson at UFC London earlier this month. While this move was initially trivialised by most, if Haye’s words are true, then things just may be about to get very interesting.

Manuwa targeted Haye for a bout on the undercard of the McGregor vs. Mayweather undercard, arguing that it ‘makes sense’:

“David Haye, let’s do this,” said Manuwa. “We’re two of the hardest hitters in London. I think that the fight makes sense. “Conor wants to fight Mayweather, why not have me against David Haye on the same card?” added manuwa.

Haye spoke to British news outlet The Express on Wednesday night, claiming that he has been in discussion with both the UFC and Manuwa’s management over a potential fight. The former WBO world champion, currently recovering from achilles-tendon surgery, also claimed that he wants to fight Manuwa, stating that he is 100% interested in getting the fight made:

“I was very impressed with his quick knockout the other night at the O2 Arena. If any of the mixed martial artists can convert over to be a successful boxer he has definitely got the body shape and style to do so,” said Haye. “We have heard from Manuwa’s management and the UFC so it is something that we are looking at at the moment. Obviously it is a little way off being confirmed, but it is a fight that would unify a lot of the fans from both UFC and boxing and make a mega event.”

If the Brit’s claims are true, then there may be more going on behind the scenes of the McGregor vs. Mayweather saga than meets the eye.