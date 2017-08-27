Conor McGregor Wants Nate Diaz Trilogy According to His Manager, Audie Attar

Following the money-spinning boxing bout with Floyd Mayeather Jr., Conor McGregor is certainly not a man short of options

While McGregor may have lost his boxing debut last night in Las Vegas, he will be buoyed on in pursuing another bout inside the ropes on the basis that he lasted 10 rounds with all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Attar, who manages McGregor, was keen to insist that the Irishman has his eyes on a return to MMA, however:

“He wants that trilogy [with Nate Diaz],” Attar told MMAjunkie. “You’ve got Khabib calling him out, then you obviously have Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee who are fighting for the interim lightweight title. You have Max Holloway, who is the 145 champ now, who Conor beat after blowing out his ACL at the beginning of the fight. You have options, and he loves mixed martial arts.

“Everyone is like, ‘Oh, he’s going to retire – he made so much money.’ He’s ambitious. He’s super ambitious, and he loves to fight. He loves to compete and he’s a superb professional athlete. So there’s much more of Conor McGregor that everybody will see, and we’ll see what’s next.”