Conor McGregor Wants Nate Diaz Trilogy According to His Manager, Audie Attar

By
Adam Haynes
-
Conor McGregor Owen Roddy
Image Credit: Getty Images

Following the money-spinning boxing bout with Floyd Mayeather Jr., Conor McGregor is certainly not a man short of options

While McGregor may have lost his boxing debut last night in Las Vegas, he will be buoyed on in pursuing another bout inside the ropes on the basis that he lasted 10 rounds with all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Attar, who manages McGregor, was keen to insist that the Irishman has his eyes on a return to MMA, however:

“He wants that trilogy [with Nate Diaz],” Attar told MMAjunkie. “You’ve got Khabib calling him out, then you obviously have Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee who are fighting for the interim lightweight title. You have Max Holloway, who is the 145 champ now, who Conor beat after blowing out his ACL at the beginning of the fight. You have options, and he loves mixed martial arts.

“Everyone is like, ‘Oh, he’s going to retire – he made so much money.’ He’s ambitious. He’s super ambitious, and he loves to fight. He loves to compete and he’s a superb professional athlete. So there’s much more of Conor McGregor that everybody will see, and we’ll see what’s next.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

video

Leonard Ellerbe Believes Conor McGregor Has a Future in Boxing

Many in the boxing community were impressed with the efforts of Conor McGregor in lasting almost ten rounds against Floyd Mayweather Jr. last night  Among...
Conor McGregor Owen Roddy

Conor McGregor Wants Nate Diaz Trilogy According to His Manager, Audie Attar

Following the money-spinning boxing bout with Floyd Mayeather Jr., Conor McGregor is certainly not a man short of options While McGregor may have lost his boxing...
video

Conor McGregor: ‘Fatigue is a Mental Issue I Need to Figure Out’

Conor McGregor was beaten by Floyd Mayweather Jr. last night  having looked visibly exhausted as the rounds went on While parallels were immediately drawn after...
Dana White

Dana White Says Conor McGregor Has Nothing Left to Prove

UFC President Dana White reacted to Floyd Mayweather beating Conor McGregor by TKO last night at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Although the result was not...
video

“Free Agent” Conor McGregor Discusses His Various Options

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor confirms that he is 'open to offers' following his TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather on Saturday night The Irishman did...
Load more