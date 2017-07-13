Conor McGregor Willing to Bet Purse on Victory in Mayweather Fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr. proposed that himself and Conor McGregor bet their entire fight purse on victory next month in their boxing showdown

McGregor‘s response? “No f**kin’ problem”.

On Wednesday, the second press conference of the Mayweather vs. McGregor “world tour” saw both men up the ante from their first meeting at the Staples Center in Los Angeles the night before.

McGregor, in his finest form, threw verbal haymakers from all angles. The Irishman was clearly enjoying himself on stage at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Canada, and was animated throughout the evening. Attacking everything about Mayweather, from his age to his reading abilities, “The Notorious” earned encouragement and applause from the majority of the fans who had bagged tickets for the event.

Mayweather was not as aggressive towards McGregor’s side of the stage than the Irishman had been towards the boxing legend’s, even praising Dana White. The boxing legend did highlight his wealth and made a proposition to McGregor to ‘put his money where his mouth is’:

“One thing we do know. The [expletive] fans can’t fight for you,” Mayweather said. “We not talking bout being at the top 1, 2, 3, 4 years…[expletive] 21 years. And they said I’m the guy that can’t read? I do numbers. I make money”

“Yeah he [McGregor] was right,” Mayweather said. “The bag got books and we gonna show you what the books look like. If you believe in yourself like you say you believe in yourself, bet your own fight check, you [expletive].”

“No f**kin’ problem,” McGregor said. “Send the contract. It’s done.”

Mayweather was not done there though:

“You know, you know. I like you. You punk, this your boss, you bitch (points at Dana White). And ya’ll got the fuckin’ nerves to believe in a fighter that like to fuckin’ quit. This is fuckin’ quitter. Turn the pressure up, I don’t quit. I don’t fold under pressure . I’m the best, and you know I’m the best. Bitch, and you know I’m the best. Don’t you ever tell me shit about a fuckin’ three-million dollar fighter.”