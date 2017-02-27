Conor McGregor Fighting Mayweather For Win, Not Money – Michael Conlan

Conor McGregor’s drive in securing a bout against boxing master technician Mayweather Jr. comes from a desire to win, and not to earn, according to Conlan.

Irish Olympic bronze medallist Michael Conlan makes his professional debut against Tim Ibarra in New York on St Patrick’s Day (March 17th). Hoisting the Irish tricolour for the former Olympian will be no other than global MMA superstar Conor McGregor.

Conlan recently spoke with TMZ Sports, and stated that McGregor would be no walkover in a fight against the 49-0 boxing icon, Mayweather Jr:

“He has serious talent. He’s a great fighter. You’ll just have to see what happens when the fight is made with Mayweather – which I do believe will be made. I don’t doubt Conor at all in his ability and he believes 100% in his ability. I don’t believe he’s going into the fight just for money, he believes he’s going to win.”

The Belfast, Ireland native worked with McGregor prior to the Dubliner’s fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 202, with both men forging a friendship as a result:

“I’ve known Conor quite a while now. You know, I got him the sparring partners he needed for Nate Diaz, for the rematch. Our friendship’s kind of grown since then.”

Conlan also touched upon the time where he asked McGregor to walk him out at his upcoming bout, stating that an agreement was made and would be upheld by “The Notorious”: