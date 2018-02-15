Conor McGregor’s Coach No Longer Discounting Possible Rematch with Floyd Mayweather in UFC

Conor McGregor's head coach admits that he can no longer deny the possibility that Floyd Mayweather might actually crossover to the UFC

John Kavanagh never believed a rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor in mixed martial arts could ever happen.

In fact, Kavanagh was so steadfast in his belief that he offered to river dance naked on the day Mayweather stepped inside the UFC Octagon.

I will do the Riverdance naked the day Mayweather fights in the ufc. Absolutely never going to happen. Not ever. pic.twitter.com/yAUbche7OC — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) December 20, 2017

Well, he might be working on his dance steps because Conor McGregor’s head coach can no longer say with certainty that it’s not possible his fighter might get a rematch with Mayweather under a much different set of rules than their first bout in boxing.

“I’m kind of reminded of early last year when I was asked about the boxing fight and I was doubtful as anybody, and I actually went as far as to stupidly tweet that I’ll do the Irish river dance naked, if Floyd steps in the Octagon. Now, I’m going to be honest, I’m practicing Irish dancing, and I’m getting nervous about that,” Kavanagh told TheMacLife.com this week.

“I don’t know, there seems to be something forming there. I would absolutely love it,” ~ John Kavanagh on Mayweather vs. McGregor 2 in MMA

“In all seriousness, it’s a crazy world we live in. The fight that could never happen happened. And now this is a fight that can never happen, and it seems to be getting, I don’t know, there seems to be something forming there. I would absolutely love it.”

Mayweather has been teasing a potential move to MMA for weeks by posting videos that show him stepping inside a cage. He then posted a photo that put him against McGregor with both wearing MMA gloves.

Of course, Mayweather is a mastermind at keeping his name in the headlines even when he doesn’t have anything happening in his career, which makes sense considering he retired after defeating McGregor last August.

Still the financial windfall that Mayweather could make from a rematch with McGregor would keep him in million dollar houses, cars and watches for a few more years so anything seems possible these days.

Unfortunately, Mayweather might not like the actual result if he stepped into a cage with McGregor as Kavanagh predicts the fight would be so easy for the reigning UFC lightweight champion that they might book a second opponent on the same night.

“Now, let’s be realistic here. If the fight was to happen, I would nearly be saying to Conor and pushing Conor to say, ‘Let’s book that two or three weeks before a real one’. Because we can go in and — I’d almost insist that in that fight Conor shoots a double leg early — because I’d be almost annoyed if he went in there and put him away quickly with MMA striking. We need to see jiu-jitsu in that fight. He needs to be in the mount slapping [Mayweather] about a little bit. So it would be, I think, such a straight, easy fight that we could train realistically for it and then do a competitive MMA fight on the backend of it,” Kavanagh said.

“So I think it’s one of those ones we could squeeze in getting ready for a fight. I know that probably comes across a certain way, but I can only say what I’m thinking, I can only say what I feel. If that was to happen, it’s not the type of fight that Conor’s gonna have to do a real specific 12 weeks for, and then take three or four months off afterwards, and completely get ready for another one. You could kind of do that one and fit it in on the night of his real fight.”

