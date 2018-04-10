Conor McGregor’s First Post on Social Media Since Arrest

Conor McGregor has posted for the first time on social media since his recent antics that led to him being arrested.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion has been in the news for the better part of the last week and it’s not positive but rather negative.

McGregor has not been seen in the Octagon since at UFC 205 when he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez in the main event. McGregor then fought in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather last August in Las Vegas, Nevada and aired live on PPV (pay-per-view) for the low price of $100 for HD and $90 for SD.



As seen in the fight, the UFC champion did show some good things in the ring considering that it was his first outing as a professional. However, he ultimately lost by TKO in the tenth round.



Although McGregor looked good in the first three rounds, he started getting tired as the fight went on. Even McGregor cited patches of fatigue that he needs to overcome. He made it clear by admitting that going 12 rounds was always a challenge for him during training camp.

Moving along, by now, everyone knows that McGregor and several members of his entourage decided to fly from Ireland to Brooklyn, New York last Thursday to get revenge on current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. They made there way down to where the buses were at the arena that had fighters on it.



McGregor started throwing trash cans, chairs, barricades and other items at the buses. As a result of his actions, McGregor turned himself into the NYPD following his destruction late Thursday night and was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.



Then, Dillon Danis posted McGregor’s $50,000 bond and the former champ was released from custody. McGregor is due another court appearance on June 14th.

The former UFC champ posted a photo and a praying emoji. You can see it here:

🙏 A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Apr 9, 2018 at 12:52am PDT

What are your thoughts on this post by the former champion? Sound off in the comment section below.