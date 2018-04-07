Conor McGregor’s Manager Releases Statement

The founder of Paradigm Sports Management, and Conor McGregor’s agent, Audie Attar has released a statement in regards to the events of the past few days.

“So much rumor and misinformation about my client, Conor McGregor. The matter is in the hands of law enforcement and I cannot really say more. Conor is a great father, a fiercely loyal friend, and one of the best athletes in the world. He looks forward to getting back to fighting as soon as possible.”

These are the first statements Attar or anyone from Paradigm Sports Management have made in regards to Conor’s recent actions.

Attar is only 8 years removed from a collegiate football career and has been a rising star in sports management since. His company also represents other MMA fighters including Jimi Manuwa, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, Leon Edwards, James Gallagher, Gunnar Nelson, and even Tony Ferguson.

UFC and Conor McGregor Were Negotiating New Contract

Recent statements by UFC President, Dana White, confirms Conor McGregor and the UFC were working on a new contract. Some speculation is there may have been negotiations for Conor to face Raphael Dos Anjos for the interim welterweight championship in the spring.

White appeared on the ESPN program “Get Up” recently and said he and Conor were working on a new deal.

“No … no,” White said on the program when asked if he would help Conor on this one. “Normally, yes, I would dive right in and do everything in my power to help one of my guys. But not in this situation.

“He came into the Barclays Center, attacked our fighters and attacked my staff with a bunch of guys. No, you don’t get my help on this one.”

When asked about the conversation he had with Conor after the incident, White said Conor was “apologetic about the people he wasn’t trying to hurt. But he felt the Khabib thing had to be done.”