Conor McGregor’s Manager Says Bout With Floyd Mayweather is ‘Trending in The Right Direction’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Getty Images

If Conor McGregor’s manager is to be believed, then McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is looking more likely with every passing day.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Audie Attar said a boxing bout between his fighter and “Money” isn’t a done deal, but it certainly isn’t out of reach. He also said negotiations aren’t being forced:

“Listen, I think there’s fan interest, and I think that’s brought us to a point where this may happen. But we’ll see. Nothing is set in stone. I think it’s one of those things that’s a work in progress, but it’s definitely trending in the right direction. I think first and foremost it’s just the fan interest. I think Floyd and Conor organically just going back and forth, that kind of picked up the fan interest. Credit to Dana White and the UFC for recognizing a huge opportunity and wanting to be involved. I think that’s really the…I would say evolution of this whole thing. I think in today’s age of social media and media picking up on story lines and banter, people can also quantify and measure the viability of something like this from a business standpoint. It’s all happening organically, which is good.”

Conor McGregor

