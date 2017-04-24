Conor McGregor’s Manager Says Bout With Floyd Mayweather is ‘Trending in The Right Direction’

If Conor McGregor’s manager is to be believed, then McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather is looking more likely with every passing day.
During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Audie Attar said a boxing bout between his fighter and “Money” isn’t a done deal, but it certainly isn’t out of reach. He also said negotiations aren’t being forced:
“Listen, I think there’s fan interest, and I think that’s brought us to a point where this may happen. But we’ll see. Nothing is set in stone. I think it’s one of those things that’s a work in progress, but it’s definitely trending in the right direction. I think first and foremost it’s just the fan interest. I think Floyd and Conor organically just going back and forth, that kind of picked up the fan interest. Credit to Dana White and the UFC for recognizing a huge opportunity and wanting to be involved. I think that’s really the…I would say evolution of this whole thing. I think in today’s age of social media and media picking up on story lines and banter, people can also quantify and measure the viability of something like this from a business standpoint. It’s all happening organically, which is good.”