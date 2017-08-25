Conor McGregor’s Manager Says His Fighter Isn’t a Novice Boxer

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Getty Images for Reebok

Conor McGregor’s manager Audie Attar is dismissing the “misconception” that “Notorious” is a novice boxer.

Tomorrow night (Aug. 26), McGregor will throw leather with Floyd Mayweather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two will compete for bragging rights, money, and now the “Money Belt.”

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Attar talked about McGregor having roots in boxing:

“I think the biggest misconception is how everybody is just thinking Conor is some novice boxer, or that this is the first time he’s boxing in his life. That was the founding martial art that he took up as a young boy. And, obviously, then got into martial arts. Irish kids are actually taught boxing. It’s a huge national sport as it relates to combat sports within Ireland. So that was something that he took up right away.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Latest MMA News

video

Bas Rutten Claims Conor McGregor Will Ko Mayweather Inside 4 Rounds

MMA legend Bas Rutten is 100% behind UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor on Saturday night, believing that the Irishman will win in style Conor McGregor...
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s Manager Says His Fighter Isn’t a Novice Boxer

Conor McGregor's manager Audie Attar is dismissing the "misconception" that "Notorious" is a novice boxer. Tomorrow night (Aug. 26), McGregor will throw leather with Floyd...
video

‘Jack Off McGregor Fighting the Wrong Mexican’ – Tony Ferguson

There are fewer fighters in the UFC who can claim to be as unfortunate and frustrated as #2 ranked bruiser Tony Ferguson Ferguson, in another time,...
video

“Careful” Daniel Cormier Says Jones Entitled to “Due Process”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is not willing to point the finger at UFC 214 opponent Jon Jones just yet Although Jones was...

Daniel Cormier Recounts Initial Shock Following Jon Jones USADA Situation

The world of MMA is recovering from another shockingly controversial situation involving mercurial light heavyweight Jon Jones Jones, who had defeated reigning champ Cormier by...
Load more