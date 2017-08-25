Conor McGregor’s Manager Says His Fighter Isn’t a Novice Boxer

Conor McGregor’s manager Audie Attar is dismissing the “misconception” that “Notorious” is a novice boxer.

Tomorrow night (Aug. 26), McGregor will throw leather with Floyd Mayweather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two will compete for bragging rights, money, and now the “Money Belt.”

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Attar talked about McGregor having roots in boxing:

“I think the biggest misconception is how everybody is just thinking Conor is some novice boxer, or that this is the first time he’s boxing in his life. That was the founding martial art that he took up as a young boy. And, obviously, then got into martial arts. Irish kids are actually taught boxing. It’s a huge national sport as it relates to combat sports within Ireland. So that was something that he took up right away.”