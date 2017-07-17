Conor McGregor’s Manager Talks Lucrative Sponsorship Deals

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Conor McGregor
Image Credit: Noah K. Murray of USA TODAY Sports

Conor McGregor continues to cash in on some hefty checks.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder is due for a massive payday after his Aug. 26 “super fight” with Floyd Mayweather. Due to the nature of the bout, “Notorious” isn’t tied to the UFC’s Reebok deal. In fact, his own Reebok agreement has expired.

This has allowed McGregor to negotiate with other sponsors looking to capitalize on one of the biggest fighting events in history. McGregor’s manager Audie Attar told MMAJunkie.com that some deals have already been made:

“There’s a lot of great deals that we’re going to be announcing. I think yes, they have been (the most lucrative deals we’ve ever done), and that goes hand and hand with the fight we’re a part of that he’s not only a fighter in, but a promoter in that I also negotiated. We’re not just thinking short term; we’re thinking long term.”

