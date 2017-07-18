Conor McGregor’s Sparring Partner on KO Rumors: ‘I Haven’t Hit Pads For Eight Weeks’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Conor McGregor
Bradley Wheeler is denying rumors that he knocked out Conor McGregor during a sparring session.

Recently, former WBA and WBO champion Jessie Vargas told Villainfy Media that he heard Wheeler shut McGregor’s lights off while sparring. MMACS recently reached out to Wheeler, who says he hasn’t even been able to hit the pads:

“I fought in Cage Warriors on the second of June, found out the day after I had a few fractures in my leg. I was in a cast for four weeks then on crutches for three weeks. So I don’t know how I’ve managed to do this with one leg! I haven’t hit pads for eight weeks let alone spar with McGregor! It’s not true. It’s getting ridiculous, my phone has been going off non-stop. I’m just fed up of everyone calling me asking if I knocked out Conor McGregor.”

McGregor is set to clash with Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26 for a “super fight.” The action will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

