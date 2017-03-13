Conor McGregor’s Teammate & Jiu-Jitsu Ace Dillon Danis Joins Bellator Roster

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Dillon Danis
Image Credit: Metamoris' YouTube Channel

Dillon Danis is now a Bellator fighter.

When reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Conor McGregor brought in Danis to help improve his ground game, it opened up a lot of eyes. It also did wonders for Danis, who has been inspired to make a mixed martial arts (MMA) run.

Earlier today (March 13), Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole revealed that Danis signed with Bellator. Danis spoke with Yahoo Sports on why he is aiming to be the best MMA fighter on the planet:

“I want to fight the best, just like Conor does. We’re different people, though we’re very like-minded. We set high goals and we aren’t afraid to try to achieve. I feel he’s the best ever, in my opinion, and so if people want to compare us, well, how could it be bad if you’re a basketball player to be compared to Michael Jordan? That’s essentially what people would be saying if they compare us. I obviously respect what he has accomplished and will accomplish in the future. He’s incredible and the aura of confidence he has is amazing. He’s a champion for a reason. But I want to go down my own path and do it my way.”

LATEST NEWS

Yoel Romero Wants Anderson Silva for Middleweight Interim Title Bout

0
Despite Yoel Romero missing out on what Dana White had promised would be a title shot against UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, the Cuban...
Dillon Danis

Conor McGregor’s Teammate & Jiu-Jitsu Ace Dillon Danis Joins Bellator Roster

0
Dillon Danis is now a Bellator fighter. When reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Conor McGregor brought in Danis to help improve his...

Tony Ferguson Calls Out Nate Diaz: “Don’t Be Scared, Homie”

0
It should have been clear by now who the number one contender in the UFC lightweight division was between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite...
Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos Explains Why Staying at Lightweight is Financial Burden

0
For Rafael dos Anjos, the money isn't right at lightweight. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 155-pound title holder made some waves when he announced...
video

Joe Rogan: Khabib Should Get A Loss For Missing Weight Before 209

0
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan proposes that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s pulling out of UFC 209’s co-main headliner should have been met with a harsh penalty. Rogan...