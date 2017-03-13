Conor McGregor’s Teammate & Jiu-Jitsu Ace Dillon Danis Joins Bellator Roster

Dillon Danis is now a Bellator fighter.

When reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Conor McGregor brought in Danis to help improve his ground game, it opened up a lot of eyes. It also did wonders for Danis, who has been inspired to make a mixed martial arts (MMA) run.

Earlier today (March 13), Yahoo Sports’ Kevin Iole revealed that Danis signed with Bellator. Danis spoke with Yahoo Sports on why he is aiming to be the best MMA fighter on the planet: