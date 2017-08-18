Conor McGregor’s Training Partner, Artem Lobov, Added to UFC Fight Night 118: Poland

Artem Lobov, who has kept his name in headlines by speaking out against Paulie Malignaggi in recent interviews, will try to score a victory inside the Octagon at UFC Fight Night 118 later this year.

Lobov will square off against Andre Fili on October 21 from the Ergo Arena in Gdank, Poland. The card streams live via UFC Fight Pass.

With an even 13-13-1 record overall in his career, Lobov will be trying to improve to 3-3 with the UFC when he takes on Fili (16-5), a member of Team Alpha Male.

Lobov, who trains with Conor McGregor in Ireland, competed in the finals of The Ultimate Fighter 22, losing to Ryan Hall. He fought Cub Swanson in the main event of UFC Fight Night 108 earlier this year, dropping a decision.

Fili has gone 4-4 over eight Octagon appearances, including a decision loss to Calvin Kattar. He also fought current featherweight champion Max Holloway and top contender Yair Rodriguez.