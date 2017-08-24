‘Contender Series’ Winner Boston Salmon Fights Augusto Mendes at UFC Fight Night 119: Brazil

Boston Salmon, who earned his contract with the UFC when he impressed Dana White on his Contender Series, will make his Octagon debut later this year vs. Augusto Mendes at UFC Fight Night 119.

Salmon (6-1) downed Ricky Turcios via decision in July on the series to earn his contract. He earned four knockout wins while fighting for Resurrection Fighting Alliance.

Mendes (6-2) has gone 1-2 over three Octagon appearances. He accepted a short notice fight with current UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt in 2016, suffering a loss to him and Aljamain Sterling around a win over Frankie Saenz.

UFC Fight Night 119 takes place October 28 from Sao Paulo with Lyoto Machida vs. Derek Brunson in the main event.