‘Contender Series’ Winner Mike Santiago Signs Short-Notice Fight

Mike Santiago, who earned his contract with the UFC last week after a win on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, will jump right into the fire.

Santiago has signed as a replacement for Nick Hein and will meet Zabit Magomedsharipov this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 120 from the Ahoy Rotterdam in the Netherlands. The entire card streams live on UFC Fight Pass.

Santiago improved to 19-9 with a first round knockout over Mark Cherico in front of UFC president Dana White. He is on a nine-fight win streak and has scored 15 stoppages among his 19 career wins.

Magomedsharipov carries an eight-fight win streak into his UFC debut. He has not fought in almost a year.

MMAjunkie first reported the fight change.

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass/3 p.m. ET)

• Stefan Struve vs. Alexander Volkov

• Marion Reneau vs. TBA

• Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Rob Wilkinson

• Bryan Barberena vs. Leon Edwards

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/11:30 a.m. ET)

• Darren Till vs. Bojan Velickovic

• Felipe Silva vs. Mairbek Taisumov

• Mads Burnell vs. Michel Prazeres

• Desmond Green vs. Rustam Khabilov

• Francimar Barroso vs. Aleksandar Rakic

• Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Mike Santiago

• Abdul-Kerim Edilov vs. Bojan Mihajlovic