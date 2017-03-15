Corey Anderson Plans to ‘go Out There & Dominate’ Jimi Manuwa

Corey Anderson doesn’t sound fazed by Jimi Manuwa’s punching power.
This Saturday night (March 18) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a Fight Night event inside the O2 Arena in London, England. Serving as the main event will be a light heavyweight clash between Anderson and Manuwa.
Many are anticipating the fight to go one of two ways. Either the “Poster Boy’s” power will shine, or “Overtime’s” wrestling will be the deciding factor. In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Anderson said all he sees is dominance:
“I’m going to go out there and dominate. Anybody that knows me knows I push the pace. Anybody that sees my fights knows I don’t get tired. Five rounds is nothing to me. I do five rounds easy. Sometimes I’ll do six, seven or more rounds in practice. I feel fine. The biggest aspect of every game plan is my cardio. As long as I have my cardio I can do anything. I can make it a pretty fight. I can make it an ugly fight. Either way it’s going to be a fight. Ten out of ten times my opponent will gas out before I do. I am confident of that. I am getting into exclusive company. The best of the best in the division. I’m not focused on calling guys out but I wouldn’t mind fighting Alexander Gustafsson. We are both well rounded. I come from a wrestling background and he has shown solid wrestling. Maybe he could stuff a couple of my takedowns and make it interesting. He could make me dig deep and go somewhere I haven’t had to go yet.”