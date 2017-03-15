Corey Anderson Plans to ‘go Out There & Dominate’ Jimi Manuwa

Corey Anderson doesn’t sound fazed by Jimi Manuwa’s punching power.

This Saturday night (March 18) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will hold a Fight Night event inside the O2 Arena in London, England. Serving as the main event will be a light heavyweight clash between Anderson and Manuwa.

Many are anticipating the fight to go one of two ways. Either the “Poster Boy’s” power will shine, or “Overtime’s” wrestling will be the deciding factor. In a recent interview with Flo Combat, Anderson said all he sees is dominance: