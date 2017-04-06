Daniel Cormier Accuses Jon Jones of Desperation For Appearing at UFC 210

Incumbent UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier feels the presence of Jon Jones at UFC 210 makes the former champion look ‘desperate’.

Cormier has never held back when the subject of the former light heavyweight champion is brought up, and during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, “DC” did not deviate from this sentiment. Cormier’s gripe with Jones this time relates to a public appearance and media event scheduled by the UFC for Friday, where “Bones” will be the centre of attention:

“If I was suspended for anything, especially for something whatever it may have said to be, there’s no way I’m out in public,” Cormier said. “I’m staying home, I’d lick my wounds until my suspension is done, and then I’d come back out. But I think that says a lot about your character. Because are you truly sorry for what you did if you’re really still willing to prance around even though you’re still actually under suspension?” “It doesn’t bother me, I just think he’s desperate,” Cormier continued. “Very desperate. He’s like the old quarterback that was super successful in high school, and he comes back to the parties with his jacket on. You should be fighting here, not hanging around wearing your varsity jacket with your four state championships.”

UFC 210 is scheduled for this Saturday, April 8th, at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.