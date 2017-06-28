Cormier Praises McGregor For Making Mayweather Listen

Daniel Cormier gives Conor McGregor props for doing what many elite boxers couldn’t do.

Cormier is well aware of how much McGregor has built himself up to get a “super fight” with Mayweather. The fight he envisioned plays out on Aug. 26 live on Showtime pay-per-view. Time will tell if the result he’s visualized ends up becoming a reality.

In a recent interview with Fight Hype, Cormier said “Notorious” was able to get “Money” to listen in order to have the fight booked (via Bloody Elbow):

“Floyd had to listen for this to happen. Floyd had to take notice. How did Conor McGregor, a mixed martial arts guy – he has no boxing experience – get the attention of the pound-for-pound number one fighter in the world, and maybe the best boxer of all-time? How did he do that?”

He went on to call McGregor an all-time great in terms of promotion.

“That’s why I say he’s the greatest promoter of all-time. This guy, he managed to get Floyd Mayweather to fight him. There are boxers in the world right now that are much more deserving of that mega-fight, in terms of credentials, but they could never get Floyd’s attention to make Floyd listen. Conor did that.”