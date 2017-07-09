[WATCH] The Incredible UFC 214: Cormier vs Jones 2 Official Trailer

By
Adam Haynes
-

With Jon Jones‘ suspension lifted and his upcoming title fight with Daniel Cormier edging closer, feast your eyes on this incredible promo from the UFC

On Saturday night’s live broadcast of UFC 213, the promotion played a trailer for the upcoming UFC 214 rematch between light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier and returning former champion Jon Jones. It certainly hit people in the feels…

The promo, titled “Tame Your Demons”, is a poignant and emotional recounting of Jones’ ascent to the top and his spectacular fall from grace over the past few years or so. Footage of a young, freshly crowned Jones all the way back in 2011 narrates footage of his older self-falling foul of authorities and discrediting the positive message and hopes which his younger self is discussing.

The video is an incredibly raw and honest production which is bound to hype up interest in the return of the octagon legend, who has just served a one-year suspension imposed by USADA for a positive test owing to traces of estrogen blockers in samples provided in 2016.

You can watch the full promo entitled UFC 214: Cormier vs Jones 2 “Tame Your Demons” at the top of the page.

