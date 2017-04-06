Daniel Cormier Warns Jon Jones to Stay Out of the Cage, or ‘Something Bad Will Happen’

UFC lightweight Daniel Cormier is a man of principles, and if you are suspended, you don’t belong in the octagon…

Take it from the man himself.

Cormier is preparing to defend his light heavyweight title against #1 challenger Anthony “Rumble” Johnson in UFC 210’s main event, which will also consequently be the second time both men met. The first fight between the two went Cormier’s way, who collected the belt vacated by Jon Jones following a hit-and-run incident which saw him suspended indefinitely by the UFC.

With news that Jon Jones is going to be a notable presence at Saturday’s show at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y, Cormier keen to ensure boundaries are set, and more importantly, adhered to:

“He better not come in my cage after I win,” Cormier told media after his workout session at KeyBank Center. “He’s not welcome in there. He’s still suspended. When he’s eligible to fight, he can walk in there. But if he dares to step foot in that octagon … something bad will happen.”

Following Jones’ return from suspension following the hit-and-run fracas, he won the light heavyweight interim title against Ovince Saint Preux. With a unification fight set with Cormier, the fight fell apart when Jones was flagged by USADA for a positive test relating to banned substances found in a sample.

Cormier has been clear in the past about his stance on Jones’ wild days and running afoul of the law, and he reiterated his disappointment with the way Jones has handled a career he saw as filled with unfulfilled potential:

“This is where he’s from. I get it,” Cormier said. “But if it was me and I was in his situation, I wouldn’t be here. Whoever made an after-party for a recovering alcoholic has to be the smartest human being on the planet. I mean, come on. I’m dumbfounded. You put that guy in a party situation? Good luck. “The guy is the most talented athlete I’ve ever competed against. The guy is so good in every aspect of fighting. For him to do what he’s done to limit the history he was making, it’s crazy. It’s sad. But at the end of the day, I have to worry about myself and Anthony Johnson. You guys care about Jon Jones. We don’t. He’s a non-factor.”

Come July 6th, Jon “Bones” Jones will be eligible to compete once more. Following the headline bout on Saturday night, we may just find out who will be there to meet him.

Check out Cormier’s warning in full, above.