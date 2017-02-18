Cornerman Enters Cage and Stops Bout For Fighter’s Safety

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

A Super Fight League bout in India was stopped when a cornerman was forced to enter the cage to stop a fight on Friday night.

The officiating referee failed to end the fight following Asha Roka’s 42-second guillotine, which saw her opponent put to sleep. With no intervention from the referee, fans witnessed the cornerman enter the cage for the safety of the unconscious fighter.

Both fighters had records of 2-0 entering the bout, with Roka moving up to 3-0 after the dominant display. Hannah Kampf’s loss will have brought her attention fro all the wrong reasons. Although Kampf’s body was motionless and arms limp, the referee showed no signs of ending proceedings. Enter the cornerman, thankfully.

You can watch the full clip above.

