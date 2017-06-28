Cortney Casey on Texas Doping Debacle: ‘I’ve Always Been a Clean Fighter’

Cortney Casey isn’t thrilled with not getting an apology from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).

Last month, Casey earned a unanimous decision victory over Jessica Aguilar, or so she thought. The TDLR determined that she had failed a drug test due to having a testosterone-to-epitestosterone ratio higher than 4-to-1. Casey’s win was changed to a no contest and she was suspended for three months.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) cleared Casey of any wrongdoing because a decision was made solely based on the ratio. Furthermore, Casey’s “B” sample came back clean through the WADA-accredited SMRTL lab.

In short, the TDLR jumped the gun.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Casey expressed frustration over being labeled a cheater before the full story was told:

“You know how it is in the media. One to two days and it’s forgot about. I’m already a cheater. I’ve already, in their eyes, tested positive for steroids. I didn’t test positive for anything.”

Casey is still waiting for the TDLR to clear her name and offer an apology.

“I’ve been exonerated by the UFC, which is great. I’ve been exonerated by USADA, which is awesome. But at the end of the day, the people that need to be making an apology haven’t, the ones that made the statement.”