Cortney Casey Says She Lost Sponsors Following Drug Test Botch

Cortney Casey’s name has been cleared from a failed drug test for months, but the damage had already been done.

Back in May 2017, Casey took on Jessica Aguilar at UFC 211. She won the bout via unanimous decision. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) overturned the victory after Casey’s testosterone-to-epitestosterone ratio was higher than 4-to-1. She was originally suspended for three months and the result of the bout was changed to a no contest.

The problem was the fact that the TDLR only based their decision off Casey’s ratio. The fighter was cleared by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and her “B” sample came back clean from the WADA-accredited SMRTL lab.

She got her win back and was exonerated of any wrongdoing. Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Casey said she is having some financial woes thanks to the initial ruling:

“I was getting 3 fights a year, consistently, and this year I didn’t. It hurt me financially. There was a short notice fight I was going to be offered, but it went to someone else because I was suspended. I lost some sponsors over this as well, because they didn’t want to be tied to someone whose name was linked to steroids. They saw the articles you wrote and apologized, but the other articles are still out there, so it’s easier for them to just not have to explain.”