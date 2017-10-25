Could UFC Fight Night 118 be Start of Something for Colby Covington?

Colby Covington has a huge opportunity this Saturday night at UFC Fight Night 119 when he faces recent title challenger Demian Maia in the co-main event.

For the former Oregon State University wrestler, this is a prime chance to cash-in and make headlines as current division champion Tyron Woodley is without a No. 1 contender.

“I’m going to put Maia to sleep and then retire Woodley next.” – @ColbyCovMMA#UFCSP pic.twitter.com/QT8fN1I7BL — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) October 25, 2017

While it has been reported that the winner of Robbie Lawler-Rafael dos Anjos will move into that role, we all know how things can shape-up in the UFC with a key performance.

Covington has the skills to contend with Maia, a submission specialist. He first excelled on the wrestling mats while attending Iowa Central Community College in Iowa with Jon Jones and Joe Soto. Eventually, Covington made his way to Oregon with the Beavers.

My haters need to wake up. American Wrestling has DOMINATED @ufc since the beginning. #UFCSaoPaulo will be no different. #USAWrestling — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) October 24, 2017

A member of American Top Team, “Chaos” has used his mouth in recent months to climb the charts in the 170-pound division. He’s even thrown his skills into the world of pro wrestling, engaging in a recent feud with Stephan Bonnar.

Yo @StephanBonnar didn't you learn your lesson when I choked your bitchass unconscious on national television last week? @IMPACTWRESTLING https://t.co/jpwtcXsstv — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) October 25, 2017

Now, with four consecutive wins, Covington believes he is ready to compete with Woodley, Maia and the best of the best in the UFC. In fact, he plans to “retire” Maia:

This will definitely be the biggest challenge of Covington’s career, as the 12-1 fighter lost to Warlley Alves in 2015 in a meeting of unbeatens at that time. He is coming off a decision wins over Dong Hyun Kim and Bryan Barberena.