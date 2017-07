Here are all three parts to the “Countdown to UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2” series that aired Monday night on FOX Sports 1.

The series chronicles all three title fights planned for the Honda Center in Anaheim, as Jon Jones looks to reclaim the light heavyweight title vs. Daniel Cormier.

Also, Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight belt vs. Demian Maia in the co-main event.

And Cris Cyborg welcomes Tonya Evinger to the Octagon with the vacant female featherweight title on the line.