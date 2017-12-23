‘Countdown to UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm’ Complete Episode Replay

A complete episode replay of Countdown to UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm is now available for online viewing.

The series provides fans with an inside look at the lives of the fighters set for action, including both in the gym training and at home living out their lives.

UFC 219 takes place next Saturday night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and features Cris Cyborg defending her featherweight title vs. Holly Holm, along with lightweights Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza squaring off.

All four fighters are featured in this episode of Countdown.