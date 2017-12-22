‘Countdown to UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm’ Debuts Saturday on FOX Sports 1

Make sure you tune in or set your DVR for the debut of “Countdown to UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm” this Saturday night on FOX Sports 1.

The pre-event hype show airs at 7:30 p.m. ET, with replays scheduled for the following days leading up to next Saturday night’s card from Las Vegas.

Cris Cyborg, the defending UFC female featherweight champion, puts her title on the line against former UFC bantamweight titleholder and ex-boxing world champion Holly Holm in the main event.

Also, lightweight contenders Khabib Nurmagomedov and Edson Barboza square off.

Below is the current fight card:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

• Cris Cyborg vs. Holly Holm for Cyborg’s for women’s featherweight title

• Edson Barboza vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

• John Lineker vs. Jimmie Rivera

• Cynthia Calvillo vs. Carla Esparza

• Carlos Condit vs. Neil Magny

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1/8 p.m. ET)

• Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Khalil Rountree

• Marc Diakiese vs. Dan Hooker

• Rick Glenn vs. Myles Jury

• Matheus Nicolau vs. Louis Smolka

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7 p.m. ET)

• Mark Delarosa vs. Tim Elliott

• Omari Akhmedov vs. Marvin Vettori