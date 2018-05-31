Court Dismisses Battery Case Against Cris Cyborg

The battery case that UFC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has been dealing with has been closed.

If you recall, Justino was cited for misdemeanor battery for an incident involving her and Angela Magana at a UFC fighter retreat from Las Vegas in May last year.

At the time of the incident, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) investigated the scene and then cited Justino after Magana stated she wanted to press charges. Magana transported herself to the hospital to treat minor injuries.

The was an incident that was described as retaliation by Cyborg as she felt like she was bullied by Magana on social media leading up to the situation.

Justino recently put in a submittal plea in Las Vegas Municipal Court as a result of the incident with the fellow fighter. Cyborg paid a $398 fine and the case was dismissed.

An article that was posted on CrisCyborg.com noted that the UFC champion has also completed an anger management course.

By submitting this kind of plea in the state allows the first-time offenders to have misdemeanor charges dismissed and is not an admission of guilt.

“The entire experience was a learning opportunity,” Cyborg told her website. “After the completion of my Anger Management class, I feel I have gained additional tools which will help me make better decisions on how to handle the negative effects of online bullying and harassment within the work place. I am glad to move forward from the experience and have already started to create a national anti bullying program which I hope will help others dealing with similar examples of online bullying to find positive outcomes while empowering them with the self confidence it requires to move past the experience.”

As seen in the main event of UFC 222 event on pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Cyborg successfully retained her title against newcomer Yana Kunitskaya by picking up a TKO win in the first round.



As a result of this latest win, not only did she add to her legacy but she was able to record her second consecutive successful defense of her women’s featherweight title.



Cyborg will likely next defend her belt against the winner of the UFC 225 bout between Holly Holm and Megan Anderson.

