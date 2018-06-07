Covington Calls Woodley “Gutless, Coward B*tch,” Talks RDA Fight (Exclusive)

With less than 48 hours to go before one of the most stacked pay-per-view lineups of 2018, UFC 225 is the talk-of-the-town in the combat sports community. One of the most talked about fights is for the interim UFC Welterweight Championship, as former UFC Lightweight Champion Rafael dos Anjos battles the brash, trash-talking Colby Covington in the co-main event of Saturday’s big event.

MMANews.com’s own Tim Thompson caught up with Covington during UFC 225 media day on Thursday and spoke with him about the build-up to the biggest fight of his professional MMA career.

Of course, Covington replied like only he can.

“Oh the build-up is amazing,” said a calm Colby Covington. “I had a great time. I mean, this morning I got to bang two mid-west freaks, you know? I said them down the walk of shame down the magnificent mile.”

During the build-up to their showdown this Saturday, the American fans have seemingly been behind Brazilian legend RDA as opposed to home-grown contender Colby Covington. When this was brought to Covington’s attention, he had a different perspective on the situation, which he kindly explained to us earlier this afternoon in Chicago.

“The crowd is definitely not behind him, they just don’t like me,” Covington explained. “So, they’re gonna root for anyone that is fighting me. They don’t care about him. No one cares about him. I’ve got everyone emotionally invested now. They all wanna see me. They wanna boo for me? Whatever. It’s like a drug to them. So, they should be happy that I came here to put a little entertainment in their lives.”

From there, the conversation turned to focus on the actual UFC Welterweight Champion, Tyron Woodley, and what Covington thinks about a potential showdown against him if he captures the interim championship this Saturday night in Chi-Town.

“To be honest, I have no idea if Tyron Woodley is gonna come out of hiding,” said Covington. “He’s been running and ducking me. He wanted to fight GSP, he wanted to fight Nate Diaz, but as soon as the UFC offered him Colby “Chaos” Covington, he went running for the foothills like a little gutless, coward b*tch he is.”

Covington continued, “So, you know, I don’t know if I’ll ever get a chance at Tyron Woodley. To be honest, he might just retire on Saturday night and hand the belt to me. That’s cool too though, you know? Then he’ll get to have that hang over his head his whole life.”

