Colby Covington: Conor McGregor is a Coked-up Little Leprechaun

Colby Covington doesn’t appreciate the Conor McGregor comparisons.

Covington has clearly revved up his trash talking recently. “Chaos” and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder Tyron Woodley were former training partners at American Top Team. Covington has done everything he can to try to get under the skin of “The Chosen One.”

Many believe that Covington is emulating the likes of McGregor and Chael Sonnen with his sudden brash approach. Covington has done things such as spoiling popular movies, trashing other fighters, and claiming to be the ultimate ladies man. It’s easy to see why the comparisons are made.

Still, it doesn’t sit well with “Chaos.” During a recent appearance on BJ Penn Radio, Covington ripped McGregor (via MMAMania.com):

“People, they wanna say I’m mimicking McGregor, I’m mimicking Chael Sonnen. I’m not trying to be anything like them. Does it look like I’m trying to get followers or I’m trying to get fans? He’s a coked-up little Leprechaun. At the end of the day, all these people that wanna say I’m trying to mimic another person, no. I’m unique in my own way. No one’s ever done and went the route I’ve went, full super villain here.”

Covington is set to take on Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC 225. The bout will be contested for the interim welterweight title. The winner is headed for a title unification bout with Woodley. Covington goes into the bout riding a five-fight winning streak, while dos Anjos is unbeaten since moving up to 170 pounds.

UFC 225 will take place on June 9. It’ll be held inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. In the main event, middleweight champion Robert Whittaker defends his title against Yoel Romero in a rematch. MMANews.com will provide live coverage of the card.

