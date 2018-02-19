Cowboy Cerrone Pulls Off Late First Round Finish Over Yancy Medeiros

Round 1:

Medeiros comes in and connects but Cerrone fires back with some stiff shots of his own. A nice body kick by Cerrone and he follows up with a leg kick. Some nice jabs land for Medeiros and he lands a nice right hand behind it. Cerrone lands a nice shot and Medeiros slips and falls down. A left hand lands for Cerrone and Medeiros catches Cowboy with a nice shot. Cerrone fires back with one of his own and actually drops Medeiros, but he’s back up again.

Inside the pocket both men land good shots and they clinch up. Cerrone with Medeiros against the cage but he flips to dominant position. They separate and Cerrone is right back onto the attack. Cerrone catches Medeiros and drops him to the mat. Cowboy follows up with the ground-and-pound and that’s all she wrote. The ref calls it off.

Official result: Donald Cerrone def. Yancy Medeiros via R1 TKO (punches, 4:58)