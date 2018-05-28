Cris Cyborg Wants Winner of Holm-Anderson, Then Amanda Nunes

Cris Cyborg wants to stay busy before a showdown with Amanda Nunes.

Cyborg is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight title holder and she awaits her next challenge. Cyborg had hopes of fighting women’s bantamweight champion Nunes in July, but that isn’t in the cards.

Next month at UFC 225, Megan Anderson will make her UFC debut against Holly Holm. Anderson was going to make her debut against Cyborg, but personal issues put a halt to those plans. Cyborg defended her gold against Holm back in December.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Cyborg said a title defense against the winner of Anderson vs. Holm is the best thing to do before meeting “The Lioness:”

“I don’t want to wait. I want to fight and I think this fight Megan Anderson and Holly, they’re already making plans for me and Holly rematch. Because they just took [Alistair] Overeem off the pay-per-view, put him on the preliminaries, and they put Megan Anderson and Holly, the first fight on the PPV with Megan. And I think Dana White wants to get prepared for me and Holly to have a rematch. I’m not going to wait for Amanda from her injury, I’d like to fight who’s going to win the next fight of Holly and Megan, and then it can be the last fight on my contract with Amanda. She can take all the time she needs.”

Do you think Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes is inevitable?