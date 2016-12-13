Cris Cyborg Becomes An American Citizen in Los Angeles Ceremony

This is the type of nice story we don’t get to cover every day. According to an Associated Press report, 31-year-old Brazilian Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino is now an American citizen, taking the oath of citizenship today during a ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center. In the process, the UFC fighter and Invicta FC Featherweight champion has now taken on Cyborgas her her middle name, legally making her Cristiane Cyborg Justino.

“It’s an opportunity for me [to] give back for the American community what they give to me. I can vote. I can participate more,” she said to the AP. “The first time I went to America, I had the opportunity to fight here and people really appreciate my work and appreciate my sport.”

Justino has lived in southern California for the past several years after her split from ex-husband Evangelista “Cyborg” Santos, who originally gave her the nickname. Mr. Cyborg, who is currently under contract to Bellator, is currently out of action due to a fractured skull sustained in his loss to Michael “Venom” Page. As far as anyone can tell, they are still on good terms, as Cris was very publicly trying to help Evangelista out when he got hurt.