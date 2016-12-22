Cris Cyborg & Boyfriend Ray Elbe React To USADA Anti-Doping Policy Notification

As noted earlier today, Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino was flagged by USADA for a potential UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition drug test administered to her on December 5th.

In addition to the statement USADA issued regarding the matter earlier today, Cyborg herself also spoke with MMA website MMAFighting.com to address the situation.

“What I can say now is that they are talking to my doctor, and I’m calm,” Cyborg told the MMA media outlet. “Everybody knows I’m sick, that I’m recovering from the weight cut I had to do for the fight. What is happening is post weight-cut. Everybody knows I’m sick. They are talking to do my doctor to solve this the best way.” Cyborg continued, “It’s nothing bad. I’m on medical treatment.”

Cris Cyborg was recently offered a fight for the first-ever UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship at the UFC 208 pay-per-view, the first-ever UFC event in Brooklyn, New York. Cyborg ended up turning down the fight due to her claims that she either couldn’t, or wouldn’t make the 145-pound weight limit in time for the February event.

In addition to the above comments from Cyborg, her boyfriend, Ray Elbe, wrote the following on The Underground forum, claiming the drug she tested positive for this week was not a steroid.