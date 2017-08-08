Cris Cyborg Calls out Holly Holm for UFC 219 Championship Fight

By
Dana Becker
-
Cris Cyborg de Randamie
Image Credit: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

New UFC female featherweight champion Cris Cyborg wants Holly Holm.

And she wants her in Las Vegas at UFC 219 to close out the year.

Cyborg captured the vacant title at UFC 214 recently when she finished Tonya Evinger. Holm, a former UFC bantamweight champion, competed for the inaugural featherweight title, falling to Germaine de Randamie.

“She had the chance to fight me twice at 140 but at 145 it will be for the gold,” Cyborg wrote. “Dec. 30th gives the UFC time to promote it right.”

Holm got back in the win column earlier this year when she defeated Bethe Correia.

